Blood-Soaked Body Of Ex-ADM Found In Kasganj Guest House, Kin Suspect Murder

Rajendra Kashyap had retired as ADM six years ago. His son and daughter live in the US with their families.

Rajendra Kashyap (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

Kasganj: The blood-soaked body of a retired PCS officer, who served as the additional district magistrate (ADM) was found in his guest house in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Tuesday, police said. There were several injury marks on the body, they added.

The employees of the guest house informed the police and the family members following which, cops reached the spot and investigations were initiated. Family members have suspected it to be a murder.

Former ADM, Rajendra Kashyap, a resident of Gorha village in Sadar Kotwali area, had built Meenakshi Guest House on Kasganj-Soron road. Kashyap used to stay at the guest house while his family lives in Ghaziabad.

Early this morning, some staff of the guest house found Kashyap lying in a pool of blood in his room. On information, a police team led by SP Ankita Sharma reached the spot followed by the dog squad and forensic team, which collected evidence from the spot.

According to family members, Kashyap had retired as ADM, Azamgarh six years ago. He is survived by four children, including two sons and two daughters. One of his son and daughter live in the US with their families.

SP Ankita Sharma said Rajendra Kashyap's death was reported in Meenakshi Guest House this morning. "It is suspected that the incident occurred sometime after 3 am on Tuesday. The guest house staff had gone to Kashyap's room to check his health condition at around 3 am and found that he was doing fine. Later in the morning, they spotted his blood-soaked body in the room. The cause of death will be known only in the post-mortem report. Police are investigating the case from all angles," Sharma said.

BODY OF EX ADM FOUND IN KASGANJRAJENDRA KASHYAPBLOOD SOAKED BODYRETIRED ADM FOUND DEAD IN KASGANJ

