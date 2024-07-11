Mystery Over Recovery Of Bangladeshi Youth's Body In Kolkata Reservoir, Probe On

Kolkata (West Bengal): In a tragic discovery, the body of a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national, identified as Daud Hossain Upal, was recovered from a reservoir near the Pragati Maidan metro station in Kolkata on Wednesday evening. According to police, Upal has been staying at a hotel under the new market police station area limits.

Authorities determined Upal's nationality after examining documents recovered from him, revealing he had recently arrived in Kolkata, though the reasons for his visit remain unclear. He has reportedly checked into the hotel accompanied by a friend, details about whom the hotel management was unable to provide.

Local law enforcement agencies, including the Pragati Maidan police and the New Market Police, have initiated a joint investigation into the case. Police officials have expressed puzzlement over how Upal travelled from central Kolkata's New Market area to the Science City vicinity where his body was discovered.

Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area surrounding the reservoir, as well as from the hotel where Upal was staying, to shed light on his movements before his untimely death.

The Kolkata Police Homicide Department dispatched detectives to the scene following the recovery of Upal's body. Initial observations by investigators suggest the possibility of suicide, noting visible injury marks on his body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, with forensic analysis expected to provide further clarity.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Pragati Maidan Police Station, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating the incident. Meanwhile, the CID has sent samples for DNA testing to a forensic laboratory for conclusive identification.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Kolkata Police Official disclosed that efforts are underway to trace Upal's origins and notify his family. "We are collecting the CCTV footage of the place where the body was recovered. We have also seized the CCTV camera of the hotel," the police official said.