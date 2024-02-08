Body of Amritpal Singh Killed by Militants in J&K Brought to Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab): The body of Amritpal Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Wednesday evening, was brought home in Amritsar's Chamyari village on Thursday. The family members refused to perform the last rites, claiming there were no injury marks on Amritpal's body. They are demanding for post-mortem report. However, after getting the assurance of the government officials, preparations for the funeral were started.

DSP Rajinder Minhas, who arrived with the body, said, "Two people were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday. One was Amritpal Singh. His body was brought to Amtrisar's Chamyari village. SP Srinagar informed that Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh cheque was given to the deceased's kin. The body of another deceased will be brought here today late at night," he said.

Two people were shot dead by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Khaba Kadal area on Wednesday. One youth died on the spot and another was seriously injured in the attack and died while undergoing treatment. According to initial information, both the youths, who died due to bullet injuries, were friends. Both these deceased youths are residents of Chamyari village of Ajnala constituency of Amritsar.

Rohit Masih succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here this morning. He was shifted to the tertiary care institution late Wednesday night after his condition worsened at the SMHS Hospital, officials said. SHO of Ajnala Police Station Harjinder Singh Khaira reached the house of deceased Amritpal and Rohit and confirmed the death of the duo. The post-mortem of Amrit Pal Singh was conducted in Srinagar.

In a post on social media, the party said, "NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice-President Omar Abdullah were shocked and dismayed by the barbaric incident that claimed the life of Amritpal Singh in Shalla Kadal." He expressed sympathy to the kin of the family of the deceased.

Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in the Valley, including in Anantnag and Shopian districts. While a circus worker from the Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30 in the Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by them on October 31 in the Pulwama district. Three labourers were injured in an attack by the terrorists in the Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13.