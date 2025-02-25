Body Of 5-Year-Old Girl Found At Under-Construction Building In Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Blood-soaked body of a missing five-year-old girl was recovered from an under-constructed building in Sarkanda area of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said. A detailed probe has been initiated into the incident, they added.
According to police, the girl had been missing since Monday evening. She had gone out to fetch chocolates but did not return home. After this, her parents searched for her in the nearby areas but could not find her anywhere.
The construction work of a building is underway in the Sarkanda police station area. Workers from Koni area, including the victim's parents, reside here.
Early this morning when workers reached the construction site for work, they found the girl lying in a pool of blood. The matter was reported at the local police station.
Soon a team from Sarkanda police station along with Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh reached the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.
"The incident is being investigated from all angles. The accused will be in police custody very soon," Rajnesh Singh, SP, Bilaspur said.
A forensic team and dog squad have also been called at the spot for investigation. Police are collecting evidence from the spot and recording statements of the workers.
