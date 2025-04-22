Body Of 5-Month-Old Boy Found Near Nullah In Thane

Thane: The body of a five-month-old baby boy was found near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Passersby spotted the infant's body near a nullah carrying wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa on Sunday morning and alerted the local police, an official said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, and a probe has been initiated.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.