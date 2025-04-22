ETV Bharat / state

Body Of 5-Month-Old Boy Found Near Nullah In Thane

Passersby spotted the infant's body near a nullah carrying wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa.

Body Of 5-Month-Old Boy Found Near Nullah In Thane
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 9:58 AM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: The body of a five-month-old baby boy was found near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Passersby spotted the infant's body near a nullah carrying wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa on Sunday morning and alerted the local police, an official said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, and a probe has been initiated.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Thane: The body of a five-month-old baby boy was found near a nullah in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Passersby spotted the infant's body near a nullah carrying wastewater in the Waghoba Nagar area of Kalwa on Sunday morning and alerted the local police, an official said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, and a probe has been initiated.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

5 MONTH OLD BABY FOUND DEADTHANE BABY DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.