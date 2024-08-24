ETV Bharat / state

Body Of 3-Year-Old Baby Found Inside Luggage Bag In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

author img

By PTI

Published : 13 hours ago

According to Mithanpura police station SHO Ram Iqbal, the father of the deceased, the mother and daughter did not return home and were unreachable. On Saturday, his neighbours informed the police about a luggage bag hidden in the bushes near his home, where the baby's body was found.

Body Of 3-Year-Old Baby Found Inside Luggage Bag In Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The body of a three-year-old girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who went missing a day ago, was found inside a luggage bag hidden near her home on Saturday, police said.

The girl was a resident of Nirala Niketan locality and, according to her father, she had left home on Friday afternoon along with her mother to attend a function.

"The father of the deceased said the mother and daughter did not return home and that he was unable to contact his wife as her mobile phone was out of reach. Today, his neighbours informed the police about a luggage bag hidden in the bushes near his home. When we prised it open, we found the body, said Mithanpura police station SHO Ram Iqbal.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem. We shall not comment as to whether there were injury marks, which could suggest murder, till forensic experts complete their investigation, he said. The SHO also said attempts were being made to track down the mother of the girl by placing her mobile phone under surveillance.

Read More

  1. Child Dies After Eating Instant Noodles at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit; 5 Other Family Members Ill
  2. Five-year-old dies after falling under wheels of Kerala temple chariot

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The body of a three-year-old girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, who went missing a day ago, was found inside a luggage bag hidden near her home on Saturday, police said.

The girl was a resident of Nirala Niketan locality and, according to her father, she had left home on Friday afternoon along with her mother to attend a function.

"The father of the deceased said the mother and daughter did not return home and that he was unable to contact his wife as her mobile phone was out of reach. Today, his neighbours informed the police about a luggage bag hidden in the bushes near his home. When we prised it open, we found the body, said Mithanpura police station SHO Ram Iqbal.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem. We shall not comment as to whether there were injury marks, which could suggest murder, till forensic experts complete their investigation, he said. The SHO also said attempts were being made to track down the mother of the girl by placing her mobile phone under surveillance.

Read More

  1. Child Dies After Eating Instant Noodles at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit; 5 Other Family Members Ill
  2. Five-year-old dies after falling under wheels of Kerala temple chariot

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

3 YEAR OLD BABY FOUND INSIDE BAGBABY FOUND INSIDE LUGGAGE IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.