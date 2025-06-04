Body Mix-Up At Tamil Nadu Hospital Sends Man's Remains To Bihar, Sparks Outrage

Tiruvallur: The body of an elderly man from Tiruttani town of Tamil Nadu was “mistakenly” sent to Bihar following an alleged “mixup” at a hospital mortuary, triggering protests from the deceased’s family.

Rajendran (69), an agricultural labourer from the Poojjireddypalli area of the district, died on Tuesday at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, a day after attempting suicide amid distress due to chronic stomach pain, officials said.

Following a post-mortem, hospital staff handed over a body, wrapped and unidentified, to Rajendran’s relatives on Wednesday. But the family were shocked when they unwrapped the body and discovered it was not Rajendran’s.

After raising the hue and cry, the hospital administration started searching for the body, which confirmed that a mix-up had occurred. “The remains handed to Rajendran’s family were those of a young man from Bihar who had died in an accident,” said an official.

Upon realising the error, Rajendran’s family gathered outside the hospital mortuary and protested despite assurance by officials that the body would be located soon.

Meanwhile, a police probe investigation revealed that Rajendran’s body had inadvertently been sent to Bihar in place of the accident victim’s remains. “Authorities immediately contacted the ambulance driver, who by then had travelled approximately 800 kilometres past Hyderabad and ordered him to return to Tiruttani immediately with Rajendran’s body,” police said, adding that the ambulance is expected to arrive on Thursday evening.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline – 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.