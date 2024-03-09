Body of 'Intruder' Shot Dead by BSF at International Border in Rajasthan Handed Over to Pak Rangers

Sri Ganga Nagar: The Pakistani national who was shot dead by the Border Security Force personnel while trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory on the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan has been handed over to Pakistani Rangers after a flag meeting, sources said on Saturday March 9.

A spokesperson for the BSF Rajasthan Frontier said that the Pakistani national believed to be in his thirties, had attempted to infiltrate near Sunderpura BOP of Kesrisinghpur in Sriganganagar district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8. As soon as the BSF soldiers noticed the suspicious movement of the Pakistani citizen trying to enter the Indian border, they challenged him and warned him, but he did not stop, the BSF spokesperson said.

He said that the BSF soldiers opened fire and shot nine rounds resulting in the death of the Pakistani national. Following the incident, BSF and police officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. According to the BSF spokesperson, the age of the slain Pakistani citizen is about 30 years. After the incident, BSF and police jointly conducted a search operation in the area.

Sources said that the Pakistani Rangers were initially hesitant to to accept the slain civilian as Pakistani. But after the flag meeting, the Pakistani Rangers owned the slain man as their own, an official said.

According to the official, the Indian Army handed over the body of the deceased to the Pakistani Rangers for last rites. Pertinently, in the last four years, four infiltrators have been killed while trying to infiltrate into the Indian border as per officials. Pakistani infiltrators had tried to infiltrate twice from Anupgarh, once from Raisinghnagar and once from Sriganganagar sector in the incidents.