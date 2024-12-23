ETV Bharat / state

Body Found in Wooden Box Shocks West Godavari Residents, Police Identifies Two Key Suspects

Undi (West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh): The chilling discovery of a body inside a wooden box delivered to a house in Yandagandi village has left the residents of West Godavari district in shock. The victim, identified as Barre Parlayya, a resident of Gandhinagar in Kalla Mandal, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police are pursuing two prime suspects: Sridhar Varma, the victim’s brother-in-law, and an unidentified masked woman spotted in a red car.

The incident came to the fore on Thursday night when Sagi Tulasi, a resident of Yandagandi, received a wooden box at her house. Believing it contained construction materials, she opened it, expecting electrical items. To her horror, she found a body inside. Tulasi immediately informed the police, who launched a probe.

Police have zeroed in on one Sridhar Varma, also known as Surendra or Sudheer Varma, suspected to be a key person behind the case. Varma, Tulasi’s brother-in-law, reportedly fled the area the same day the box was delivered, using a red car. Investigators suspect he was in a close relationship with a masked woman who might be an accomplice. Search operations are underway in Hyderabad and other locations to track him down.

Adding to the mystery, CCTV footage shows a masked woman arriving in a red car at Sagipadu, near Tadepalligudem, on the day of the incident. She hired an auto driver to transport the wooden box to Yandagandi, where it was eventually delivered to Tulasi’s house. Police believe she played a role in orchestrating the delivery of the box and are tracking her movements through CCTV footage along major roads.