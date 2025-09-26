ETV Bharat / state

Battle For BTC: Counting Begins To Determine Who Will Rule Bodoland

Guwahati: The vote counting process for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election started this morning at 8 AM. Counting began at a total of 3,359 polling stations across five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Baksa, and Chirang. Today, the fate of 316 candidates will be decided by over 2.67 million voters. The polls were held on September 22.

As per initial trends, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is leading in 3 seats where as BJP has taken the lead in one seat out of the 40 seats.

In the 2025 BTC election, a strong voter turnout was observed in Kokrajhar district. On the polling day, approximately 77.97% of voters cast their votes. According to the data, the district-wise voter turnout rates were as follows: Baksa: 76.92%, Chirang: 80.11%, Kokrajhar: 82.27%, Tamulpur: 75.09%, Udalguri: 75.17%

Meanwhile, the main contest in the BTC election is expected to be among UPPL (United People's Party Liberal), BPF and BJP. Though the BTC currently has a coalition government of UPPL, BJP, and the Gana Suraksha Party, this time each party is contesting separately. BJP and UPPL are contesting head-to-head in a total of 30 constituencies.