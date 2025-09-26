Battle For BTC: Counting Begins To Determine Who Will Rule Bodoland
The main contest in the BTC election is expected to be among UPPL (United People's Party Liberal), BPF and BJP
Published : September 26, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST
Guwahati: The vote counting process for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election started this morning at 8 AM. Counting began at a total of 3,359 polling stations across five districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Baksa, and Chirang. Today, the fate of 316 candidates will be decided by over 2.67 million voters. The polls were held on September 22.
As per initial trends, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) is leading in 3 seats where as BJP has taken the lead in one seat out of the 40 seats.
In the 2025 BTC election, a strong voter turnout was observed in Kokrajhar district. On the polling day, approximately 77.97% of voters cast their votes. According to the data, the district-wise voter turnout rates were as follows: Baksa: 76.92%, Chirang: 80.11%, Kokrajhar: 82.27%, Tamulpur: 75.09%, Udalguri: 75.17%
Meanwhile, the main contest in the BTC election is expected to be among UPPL (United People's Party Liberal), BPF and BJP. Though the BTC currently has a coalition government of UPPL, BJP, and the Gana Suraksha Party, this time each party is contesting separately. BJP and UPPL are contesting head-to-head in a total of 30 constituencies.
The key candidates whose future is sealed are the likes of Pramod Bodo, the current BTC Chief from the UPPL, who is contesting from Dotoma. But perhaps the battle that is gaining a lot of attention is the Deborgaon Seat, where BPF supremo and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary is facing off against his former ally Kampa Borgoyary, Ex-BTC Deputy Chief and currently a UPPL member.
On August 26, the Assam State Election Commission announced the schedule for the 2025 BTC council elections for 40 constituencies.. According to data provided by the commission, there were a total of 2,657,937 registered voters in this BTC election. Among them, 1,323,399 were male voters, 1,334,521 were female voters, and 17 others were eligible to vote.
In the 2020 BTC election, there were a total of 2,387,046 voters. Compared to 2020, the number of voters in BTC has increased by 11.35%. The total number of polling stations for this BTC election was 3,359. In 2020, the total number of polling stations was 3,146. This means that there has been a 6.77% increase in polling stations in the 2025 BTC election compared to 2020.
Elections for all 40 council constituencies in BTC are held simultaneously on the same day. Out of these 40 constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Meanwhile, five constituencies are reserved for non-Scheduled Tribes (Non-ST), and five constituencies are open for all candidates.