Uttarakhand Grapples With Aftermath Of Nature's Fury As Tales Of Survival And Tragedy Galore

Kunwar Singh being rescued by personnel at Kuntara Lagi Fali village ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST 2 Min Read

Dehradun: Hills are at their aesthetic best during monsoons. But for the residents of hill state Uttarakhand, this year's monsoon inflicted wounds that will take ages to heal. Chamoli was the worst hit due to cloudbursts and landslides with bodies being recovered till date by rescue personnel. Several people are still missing in Kuntari Laga Fali village, around 50 km from Chamoli town even as rescue teams are working tirelessly searching for people and removing debris. The tragic tale of Kanta Devi (38) and 10-year-old twin sons resonates across the village as its residents narrate it with tears in their eyes. Locals said Kanta, her husband Kunwar Singh and sons, Vishal and Vikas were buried under debris after a cloudburst caused a landslide in the village.