Uttarakhand Grapples With Aftermath Of Nature's Fury As Tales Of Survival And Tragedy Galore

Chamoli was the worst hit due to cloudbursts and landslides with bodies being recovered till date by rescue personnel.

Hills are at their aesthetic best during monsoons. But for the residents of hill state Uttarakhand, this year's monsoon inflicted wounds that will take ages to heal.
Kunwar Singh being rescued by personnel at Kuntara Lagi Fali village (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
Dehradun: Hills are at their aesthetic best during monsoons. But for the residents of hill state Uttarakhand, this year's monsoon inflicted wounds that will take ages to heal.

Chamoli was the worst hit due to cloudbursts and landslides with bodies being recovered till date by rescue personnel. Several people are still missing in Kuntari Laga Fali village, around 50 km from Chamoli town even as rescue teams are working tirelessly searching for people and removing debris.

The tragic tale of Kanta Devi (38) and 10-year-old twin sons resonates across the village as its residents narrate it with tears in their eyes. Locals said Kanta, her husband Kunwar Singh and sons, Vishal and Vikas were buried under debris after a cloudburst caused a landslide in the village.

Kanta, held her sons to her chest but fate had something else in store for them. While Kunwar was rescued alive from the debris after 16 hours on Friday, Kanta and her sons could not make it through the disaster. The tragic tale of Kunwar's family has the village in shock with its residents hoping for such disaster to not re-occur.

File photo of Kunwar Singh and Kanta Devi's twins (ETV Bharat)

The story of Sangeeta Devi is as tragic. Sangeeta lost her husband a few years back. A few days back, the natural calamity took away her residence where she resided with her daughter. Sangeeta earned a living by farming but now stares at uncertainty as her house is buried under a rubble.Sangeetha said she never gave up on life, but this time the calamity took everything away from her.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the village on Saturday and assured Sangeeta and others like her of all help from the government. Dhami said the government stands with every victim's family and steps are being taken for their rehabilitation.

