Bodies Of Three Siblings Recovered From Well In Samastipur

Samastipur: Three siblings, aged two, four and six years, who were missing since Saturday night, were found dead in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Monday. Parents have been taken into custody for questioning, they added.
The incident took place in ward number-8 in Malinagar village of Malinagar panchayat under Chakmehasi police station area of the district. Police recovered the bodies and sent those for autopsy.
The deceased have been identified as a local resident, Chandan Kumar's sons Tarun Kumar (4) and Tanishq Kumar (2) and daughter Tanya Kumari (6).
SP Ashok Mishra, who reached the spot, said Chandan Kumar had filed a missing report saying his two sons and daughter had gone missing from their house. Action will be taken after investigation, he said.
After this, a search was conducted but police could not find the children. Next morning, the dog squad was called to help police in the search operation. During this, three bodies were found in the well.
"The forensic team has been called to probe into the incident. "From Kumar's statement it appears that he is having a tiff with his wife. The couple had a fight just before the children went missing. The two are now being questioned. The case is being investigated from all angles," Mishra added.
Police suspect that the parents may be involved in the incident.
