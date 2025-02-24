ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Three Siblings Recovered From Well In Samastipur

Samastipur: Three siblings, aged two, four and six years, who were missing since Saturday night, were found dead in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said on Monday. Parents have been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

The incident took place in ward number-8 in Malinagar village of Malinagar panchayat under Chakmehasi police station area of ​​the district. Police recovered the bodies and sent those for autopsy.

The deceased have been identified as a local resident, Chandan Kumar's sons Tarun Kumar (4) and Tanishq Kumar (2) and daughter Tanya Kumari (6).

SP Ashok Mishra, who reached the spot, said Chandan Kumar had filed a missing report saying his two sons and daughter had gone missing from their house. Action will be taken after investigation, he said.