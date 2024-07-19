ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of 7 Among 10 Who Went Missing At Landslide Site In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada Recovered

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Seven bodies have been recovered till Thursday during the rescue operations that were launched in Shiruru in Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, which was hit by a landslide on Tuesday.

A total of 10 people went missing after the incident. On Thursday, two bodies were recovered. The deceased have been Chinnan (56) and Murugan (46). Both were natives of Tamil Nadu.

A complaint was filed stating that three tankers and one lorry were missing. A lorry loaded with wood that was heading towards Kerala from Ramanagara in Joida of Uttara Kannada along with its driver, Arjun are still missing. Family members of Arjun, a native of Kerala, contacted the Uttara Kannada district administration about his whereabouts after tracking his vehicle's last GPS location.

Bodies of Laxman Naik, who ran a hotel near the highway, his wife Shanti Naik and son Roshan, were found on the banks of the Gangavali river on the day of the incident. Avantika (6), daughter of Laxman Naik, was found dead later on. Another body was found near the beach in Belambara of Ankola but officials are investigating whether it was that of a landslide victim or it floated from somewhere else. The NDRF and SDRF teams are searching for the missing drivers of the lorry and tankers among others.