ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Six Kashmiri Workers Recovered From Twin Landslide Sites In Himachal Pradesh

NDRF and police personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after heavy rainfall triggers landslide in Akhada Bazar area, Kullu, Thursday, Sept. 04, 2025. ( PTI )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST 2 Min Read

Kullu: The bodies of six Kashmiri men buried under twin landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu have been recovered as rescue operation continues at the site on Saturday, officials said. Another Kashmiri man and a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) rescuer are still missing at the twin spots while three are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The First landslide hit the inner Akhara Bazaar on Wednesday trapping a Kashmiri man Wakar Ahmad and an NDRF jawan Narendra beneath the debris. Another Kashmiri identified as Farid narrowly escaped the disaster. According to officials, the body of Wakar was retrieved by rescuers on Saturday while search for the NDRF personnel is still going on. A blocked road being cleared for traffic after landslide in Himachal Pradesh (PTI) According to local sources, Wakar had come to Kullu only 8 days ago and was working in a chicken corner near the vegetable market in Akhada Bazaar. He had rented a room in Akhada Bazaar with Farid, a resident of Kupwara