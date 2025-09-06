Bodies Of Six Kashmiri Workers Recovered From Twin Landslide Sites In Himachal Pradesh

The landslides hit the inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu on Wedenesday and Thursday trapping a total of 12 people.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
Kullu: The bodies of six Kashmiri men buried under twin landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu have been recovered as rescue operation continues at the site on Saturday, officials said. Another Kashmiri man and a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) rescuer are still missing at the twin spots while three are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The First landslide hit the inner Akhara Bazaar on Wednesday trapping a Kashmiri man Wakar Ahmad and an NDRF jawan Narendra beneath the debris. Another Kashmiri identified as Farid narrowly escaped the disaster. According to officials, the body of Wakar was retrieved by rescuers on Saturday while search for the NDRF personnel is still going on.
According to local sources, Wakar had come to Kullu only 8 days ago and was working in a chicken corner near the vegetable market in Akhada Bazaar. He had rented a room in Akhada Bazaar with Farid, a resident of Kupwara
This was followed by a similar landslide in the same area on Thursday in which 10 people were buried beneath the debris as per officials. The NDRF, which is leading the rescue operation along with other agencies, has recovered the bodies of a local woman and five Kashmiri youths so far.
The bodies of two Kashmiris—Tahir and Hussain were recovered on Saturday, while those of Kashmir residents Sajjad Ahmed, Abdul Rashid and a local woman were recovered from the debris on Friday. The body of another Kashmiri Mehraj was recovered from the debris on Thursday itself, who was declared dead at the hospital.
On the other hand, the search for another Kashmiri man Gulzar buried in the debris is still going on, while three people are undergoing treatment in the hospital. All of them are residents of Kashmir and used to work as labourers and do other jobs in Kullu.
Mortal Remains Of Three Kashmiri Workers Repatriated
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Saturday said that the mortal remains of three Kashmiri workers, who tragically lost their lives in the Kullu landslides in Himachal Pradesh, have been repatriated.
