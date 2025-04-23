ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims From Maharashtra Brought To Mumbai

Mumbai: The bodies of tourists from Maharashtra who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, were brought back to Mumbai in a special aircraft on Wednesday afternoon.

Those killed in the attack are Sanjay Lele (44), Atul Mone (52), Hemant Joshi (44) and Dilip Desale. Joshi, who stayed in Dombivali (West) in Thane district, was among the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack. His maternal cousins, Atul and Sanjay who stayed in Dombivali (West), were also killed in the attack. Atul, a Central Railway engineer, stayed in Shriram Anchal CHS in Thakurwadi, Dombivali (West). He had gone to Pahalgam with his wife Anushka and daughter Richa. Sanjay stayed in Vijayshree CHS in Vishnu Nagar, Dombivali West and had gone to Kashmir along with his wife Kavita and son Harshal.

Desale, a resident of New Panvel, also died in the attack. His body left Mumbai airport at around 4:45 pm for Panvel under police escort, while the bodies of Lele, Mone and Joshi were sent to Dombivali at around 6:15 pm. Leaders of the ruling party including Ashish Shelar, Mangalprabhit Lodha, Ravindra Chavan, Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil and Murji Patel were present at the airport along with families and relatives of the deceased.