Bodies Of Missing SI, Woman Constable, Computer Operator Found In Pond In Telangana

Kamareddy: Body of a police sub-inspector, who went missing in Telangana's Kamareddy district was recovered from a pond on Thursday morning while a few hours back, two more bodies, one of a constable and the other of a computer operator were found from the same pond.

The rescue teams had fished out the bodies of Shruti, constable at Bibipet police station and Nikhil, who worked as a computer operator in the Bibipet Co-operative Society, from Adlur Ellareddy pond in Sadashivanagar mandal after spotting their belongings on the banks. Police said a rescue operation was launched last night and the bodies were recovered around midnight.

On Thursday morning, a team led by SP Sindhu Sharma, reached the site while searching for the whereabouts of Saikumar, SI of Bhikkunur police station. They found the SI dead in the pond. The three mysterious deaths have triggered panic in the area.

According to police, SI Saikumar's mobile phone was found switched off since last afternoon and police started searching for him. Constable Shruti left for her residence after her duty on Wednesday morning but when she did not reach home till afternoon, her parents residing in Gurjal of Gandhari mandal contacted the Bibipet police station.