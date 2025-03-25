ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Missing Rajasthan Cousins Recovered From Water-Filled Mine In Bundi

Villagers saw two bodies floating in a water-filled mine and informed police after which, Anshul (14) and Divyansh (11) were fished out.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Bundi: Bodies of two cousins, aged 11 and 14, who went ​​missing two days back, were found floating in a water-filled old mine in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Basni village of Umar Panchayat under Hindoli subdivision area of ​​the district. The deceased have been identified as Anshul (14) and Divyansh (11). On information by villagers, a police team reached the spot and fished out the two bodies with the help of the civil defence team. The bodies were then sent to the mortuary of Hindoli Hospital for post-mortem.

Hindoli police station in-charge Sahdev Singh Meena said the family members of Anshul and Divyansh had registered a missing report stating the teenagers had left the farm but did not reach home till evening.

On Tuesday morning, villagers noticed the bodies floating in a water-filled mine. The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy. Investigation is underway, police added.

Kaviraj Meena, a relative of the deceased said on March 23, both the children were with the family at the farm. They had left in the afternoon saying they were going home but when they did not reach home till evening, the family got worried, he said.

The family members reached Hindoli police station and registered a missing report. Villagers initially saw slippers in the old mine in the village and later, found two bodies floating in the water. Both were declared brought dead at the hospital. Kaviraj said Anshul was son of Suresh Meena, a retired Army personnel, and Divyansh was son of Chandra Prakash Meena.

