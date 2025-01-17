ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Agra Field, Licensed Revolver Recovered

According to a preliminary investigation, a 42-year-old Parmar shot the woman and then himself on Wednesday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Agra: Bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were found in a field in Bundpura village here, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sonam Kumar said "Preliminary evidence suggests that the man, Vinay Parmar, shot the woman and then himself on Wednesday. However, the case is being investigated from all angles, and scientific evidence is being gathered."

Parmar, 42, a resident of Nagla Kamal, had leased an agricultural field in Bundpura, where the 18-year-old woman also resided. Their bodies, both with gunshot wounds to the head, were found in the field around 3 PM, police added.

A licensed revolver was found near Parmar's body. Residents took the couple to a hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths. Officials noted that Parmar was married, while the woman was unmarried. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and the revolver has been seized. DCP Kumar said the investigation is ongoing and all evidence is being examined.

Read More

  1. 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Fellow Inmate At Thrissur Children's Home, Probe Launched
  2. 20-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Father, Cousin For Refusing To Marry Groom Of Their Choice

Agra: Bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were found in a field in Bundpura village here, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sonam Kumar said "Preliminary evidence suggests that the man, Vinay Parmar, shot the woman and then himself on Wednesday. However, the case is being investigated from all angles, and scientific evidence is being gathered."

Parmar, 42, a resident of Nagla Kamal, had leased an agricultural field in Bundpura, where the 18-year-old woman also resided. Their bodies, both with gunshot wounds to the head, were found in the field around 3 PM, police added.

A licensed revolver was found near Parmar's body. Residents took the couple to a hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths. Officials noted that Parmar was married, while the woman was unmarried. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and the revolver has been seized. DCP Kumar said the investigation is ongoing and all evidence is being examined.

Read More

  1. 17-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Fellow Inmate At Thrissur Children's Home, Probe Launched
  2. 20-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Father, Cousin For Refusing To Marry Groom Of Their Choice

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BULLET RIDDLED BODIES FOUNDLICENSED REVOLVER RECOVEREDBUNDPURA VILLAGEAGRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.