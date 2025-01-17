Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Agra Field, Licensed Revolver Recovered

Agra: Bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were found in a field in Bundpura village here, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Sonam Kumar said "Preliminary evidence suggests that the man, Vinay Parmar, shot the woman and then himself on Wednesday. However, the case is being investigated from all angles, and scientific evidence is being gathered."

Parmar, 42, a resident of Nagla Kamal, had leased an agricultural field in Bundpura, where the 18-year-old woman also resided. Their bodies, both with gunshot wounds to the head, were found in the field around 3 PM, police added.

A licensed revolver was found near Parmar's body. Residents took the couple to a hospital, where doctors confirmed their deaths. Officials noted that Parmar was married, while the woman was unmarried. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and the revolver has been seized. DCP Kumar said the investigation is ongoing and all evidence is being examined.

