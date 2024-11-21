Bodies Of 4-Month-Old Twins Exhumed After Police Suspect Foul Play In Ratlam

Ratlam: A day after four-month-old twins were buried in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, bodies were exhumed on Thursday on suspicion that they had not drowned as reported but were allegedly killed by their mother.

On the orders of the magistrate, the bodies were exhumed and sent to the medical college for post-mortem. The incident took place in Madina Colony area of Manak Chowk police station area on Wednesday. It was reported that the twins, a boy and a girl had drowned in a water tank in their house. After which, the family had buried them without conducting an autopsy.

On information about the incident, police called the father of the twins to the police station for questioning. However, the man's statement raised suspicion and police decided to probe into the case. After seeking necessary permission from the SDM, the bodies were exhumed and sent for autopsy.

Police suspect that the mother of the twins is involved in their death. The police is presently interrogating her. It is being told that at the time of the incident, the woman was found unconscious near the tank. When she regained consciousness, she informed her husband but by that time both the children had died and the family buried them in the cemetery.

Additional SP Rajesh Khakha said some facts were revealed during the interrogation that have raised suspicions on the mother. Action will be taken after getting the autopsy report, he said.

The Post-mortem is being conducted by a team of doctors of the medical college, Khakha added.