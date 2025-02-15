Bodies Of 3 Family Members Found In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: At least three bodies of members of a family were found together and recovered from a locked house, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chauliya Khamar village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station in Odisha on February 12 but came to light today. The deceased have been identified as Shankarshan Das, 65; his daughter, Subarna Das, 40; and his 18-year-old grandson, they said.

Purna Chandra Mohapatra, the Additional Sub-Inspector of Sadar Police Station, said, "Three bodies have been recovered from two houses, and the incident took place three days ago." Mohapatra added, "The deceased was mentally disturbed, which came to light after the deceased's son's arrival."

Soon after receiving the information, the teams of Odisha Police, including a forensic team, headed to the spot and started an investigation. It is also learned that bodies have been rotten.

The deceased Shankarshan's wife, Pushpanjali, was seen outside the house and expressed grief last Wednesday night. Although she has not opened up about the matter. The villagers said that the deceased's family members did not communicate with anyone.

His daughter was married, but her husband abandoned her, and she had been living with her son in her father's house for many years, sources said. Pushpanjali Das, the wife of the deceased Shankarshan, said, "My husband, daughter, and grandson have died. My grandson had not been going to school for the last eight months." She further confirmed that there was no family dispute in the house.

Read More