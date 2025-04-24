ETV Bharat / state

Bodies of 2 Tourists From Karnataka Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Reach Bengaluru

Tributes being paid to victims Manjunath Rao and Bharat Bhushan, who died in the terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam, during a condolence meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The Bodies of two tourists from Karnataka who were shot dead by the terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack were brought to the Kempegowda International Airport here on Thursday.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families after confirming their religious identity in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

Union Minister V Somanna, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied the mortal remains of the tourists.