Bobby Kinnar, Delhi's First Transgender Councillor, Quits AAP, Joins Indraprastha Vikas Party With 15 Others

New Delhi: Bobby Kinnar, Delhi's first transgender municipal councillor, has officially parted ways with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the newly formed Indarprastha Vikas Party (IVP). Kinnar's decision comes amid growing dissatisfaction with AAP, which has also lost 15 other councillors, who have aligned with IVP.
Bobby Kinnar won from Sultanpuri-A Ward 43 in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on an AAP ticket. Kinnar's victory marked the representation of the transgender community for the time in Delhi's politics. However, over recent months, Kinnar's discontent with AAP had been evident, and now it has culminated in a clear break from the party.
Bobby Kinnar told reporters that she is saying goodbye to AAP and is ready to begin a new chapter with IVP, a party that claims to focus on transparent governance and grassroots development. Kinnar said, "Everyone is unhappy. No one in the party listens, and the councillors do not even get a chance to speak. There is no platform to raise issues. How can we work like this?"
Bobby's name had also surfaced in a controversy related to allegations of contesting the elections using a fake caste certificate. Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka had lodged a complaint against Bobby, but the Delhi High Court granted her anticipatory bail in the matter.
The IVP is positioning itself as a platform for honest politics and inclusive governance. The party aims to address civic issues in Delhi and give representation to marginalised communities.
Earlier on Saturday, 15 AAP councillors, led by senior leader Mukesh Goyal, resigned from the party and announced the formation of Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), citing alleged neglect and non-performance.
