ETV Bharat / state

Boating Trial Run At Tirumala’s Papavinasanam Sparks Devotees' Objection, Forest Department Clarifies

Devotees expressed concern over the move, which, they said, could turn the sacred shrine into a tourist hub.

Boating Trial Run At Tirumala’s Papavinasanam Sparks Devotees' Objection
Boating Trial Run At Tirumala’s Papavinasanam Sparks Devotees' Objection (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Tirumala: A boating trial run conducted at Papavinasanam in Tirumala on Tuesday has drawn objections from devotees, who fear that such activities could turn the sacred shrine into a tourist hub. The Forest Department has said that the trial was part of a security audit assuring no tourist activities shall be undertaken without consulting stakeholders.

The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Forest Department. Notably, Kumaradhara and Pasupadhara streams merge at Papavinasanam, where the revered Papavinasanam Theertham and Gangadevi Temple are located, both significant spots for pilgrims.

Many devotees expressed concern over the move, questioning the need for boating in such a spiritually important area.

Responding to the criticism, Tirupati Forest Department Administrator and DFO Vivek Anand clarified that the trial was carried out solely as part of a security audit. He explained that the region is crucial from a protection standpoint, as it borders the Balapalle and Chitvel forest areas within the biosphere reserve.

He further stated that the department is exploring eco-tourism possibilities within the biosphere boundaries, as per government orders. However, he assured that no special programs or tourism activities will be initiated in Tirumala without consulting stakeholders.

“We will seek opinions from all concerned, including devotees and temple authorities, and only with proper consent will any further action be taken,” Vivek Anand said.

Read more:

  1. TTD Plans Better Accommodation, Temple Revamp, AI-Based Pilgrim Services At Tirumala
  2. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala With Family On Grandson Devansh’s Birthday

Tirumala: A boating trial run conducted at Papavinasanam in Tirumala on Tuesday has drawn objections from devotees, who fear that such activities could turn the sacred shrine into a tourist hub. The Forest Department has said that the trial was part of a security audit assuring no tourist activities shall be undertaken without consulting stakeholders.

The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Forest Department. Notably, Kumaradhara and Pasupadhara streams merge at Papavinasanam, where the revered Papavinasanam Theertham and Gangadevi Temple are located, both significant spots for pilgrims.

Many devotees expressed concern over the move, questioning the need for boating in such a spiritually important area.

Responding to the criticism, Tirupati Forest Department Administrator and DFO Vivek Anand clarified that the trial was carried out solely as part of a security audit. He explained that the region is crucial from a protection standpoint, as it borders the Balapalle and Chitvel forest areas within the biosphere reserve.

He further stated that the department is exploring eco-tourism possibilities within the biosphere boundaries, as per government orders. However, he assured that no special programs or tourism activities will be initiated in Tirumala without consulting stakeholders.

“We will seek opinions from all concerned, including devotees and temple authorities, and only with proper consent will any further action be taken,” Vivek Anand said.

Read more:

  1. TTD Plans Better Accommodation, Temple Revamp, AI-Based Pilgrim Services At Tirumala
  2. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Tirumala With Family On Grandson Devansh’s Birthday

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOATING TRIAL RUN AT TIRUMALATIRUMALAPAPAVINASANAMPAPAVINASANAM BOAT TRIALPAPAVINASANAM BOAT TIRUMALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.