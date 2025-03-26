Boating Trial Run At Tirumala’s Papavinasanam Sparks Devotees' Objection, Forest Department Clarifies

Tirumala: A boating trial run conducted at Papavinasanam in Tirumala on Tuesday has drawn objections from devotees, who fear that such activities could turn the sacred shrine into a tourist hub. The Forest Department has said that the trial was part of a security audit assuring no tourist activities shall be undertaken without consulting stakeholders.

The trial was conducted under the supervision of the Forest Department. Notably, Kumaradhara and Pasupadhara streams merge at Papavinasanam, where the revered Papavinasanam Theertham and Gangadevi Temple are located, both significant spots for pilgrims.

Many devotees expressed concern over the move, questioning the need for boating in such a spiritually important area.

Responding to the criticism, Tirupati Forest Department Administrator and DFO Vivek Anand clarified that the trial was carried out solely as part of a security audit. He explained that the region is crucial from a protection standpoint, as it borders the Balapalle and Chitvel forest areas within the biosphere reserve.

He further stated that the department is exploring eco-tourism possibilities within the biosphere boundaries, as per government orders. However, he assured that no special programs or tourism activities will be initiated in Tirumala without consulting stakeholders.

“We will seek opinions from all concerned, including devotees and temple authorities, and only with proper consent will any further action be taken,” Vivek Anand said.