Boat Clinic That Floats Across Brahmaputra To Render Healthcare In Assam’s Sandbars

Morigaon: As the noise of silence rented the air around the pristine Brahmaputra waters, 75-year-old Mainul Haque stood on the sandy banks, clutching his shawl tightly against the biting December chill. His gaze was stretching to catch a glimpse of the boat clinic, that would give him the healing touch - from breathing issues to rising blood pressure and sugar concerns. For Mainul and countless others on Chitalmari char, this wasn’t just a boat, it was their only hope to keep well.

Mainul, is a marginal farmer who lives in Chitalmari char in Central Assam's Morigaon district, was accompanied by his son Rafikul Haque, also a farmer and father of three. He too waited to get a check-up on his skin infections.

Apart from Mainul and his son, several other residents were also waiting for the boat clinic, aptly named Akha or 'hope' in Assamese, which are the only hope for most of the char dwellers in Assam for all their health needs.

The chars and chaporis are sandbars scattered across Assam’s river systems and home to around 2.5 million people, predominantly marginalized farmers. These remote islands, spanning 3.6 lakh hectares, remain cut off from development, lacking roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. Here, the basic act of accessing healthcare is a costly, arduous journey.

Launched in 2005 by the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research (C-NES) and later integrated into the National Health Mission (NHM), the boat clinics were conceived to bridge this gap. These floating clinics navigate the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries, delivering essential healthcare services to remote char communities.

“In Morigaon district alone, one boat clinic caters to 22 char villages with a population of over 10,300,” explains Shyamjit, District Programme Officer of the Akha boat clinic. “We visit each village at least once a month, providing routine check-ups, immunizations, and medicines. Our health workers coordinate with local networks to inform residents of our arrival.”