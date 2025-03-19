Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh: Six Bodies Recovered, Search On For Missing Teen Girl

Shivpuri: Police on Wednesday recovered bodies of six persons, including three children, who went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had launched a rescue mission immediately after the mishap and search is still on for a teenage girl, police said.
The mishap took place on Tuesday evening in Rajavan village under Khaniadhana police station area of Pichhore assembly of Shivpuri when a boat carrying 15 devotees to play Holi at Siddh Baba temple on Satoria island in Matatila dam capsized. Eight people were rescued while seven were drowned, police said.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident and appealed people to be cautious while riding boats. He said, "I express my condolences to the seven people who died in Shivpuri. An inquiry has been ordered into this incident."
शिवपुरी जिले अंतर्गत खनियाधाना थाना क्षेत्र में माताटीला बांध के बीच में बने टापू पर स्थित सिद्ध बाबा मंदिर में फाग होली के लिए जा रहे 15 श्रद्धालुओं की नाव पलटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में कुछ श्रद्धालुओं की डूबने से असामयिक मृत्यु अत्यंत ही दुखद है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी…— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 18, 2025
People play with colours and gulal on the fourth day of Holi at the Siddha Baba temple. Following this tradition, people of the nearby villages go to this temple to offer gulal to God. On Tuesday evening, 15 devotees from Rajavan village were going to the temple to play Holi when their boat overturned two metres away from the temple. People of a boat returning from the temple rescued eight of the devotees.
Bodies of six deceased, identified as Sharda Lodhi (55), Leela Lodhi (40), China Lodhi (14), Kanha Lodhi (7), Ramdevi Lodhi (35) and Shiva Lodhi (8), were recovered. Search is still on for Kumkum Lodhi (15).
State Energy and District In-charge Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar is set to meet the family members of the deceased. MLA Pritam Lodhi is also present at the spot and expressed condolences.
