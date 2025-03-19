ETV Bharat / state

Boat Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh: Six Bodies Recovered, Search On For Missing Teen Girl

Shivpuri: Police on Wednesday recovered bodies of six persons, including three children, who went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had launched a rescue mission immediately after the mishap and search is still on for a teenage girl, police said.

The mishap took place on Tuesday evening in Rajavan village under Khaniadhana police station area of ​​​​Pichhore assembly of Shivpuri when a boat carrying 15 devotees to play Holi at Siddh Baba temple on Satoria island in Matatila dam capsized. Eight people were rescued while seven were drowned, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the incident and appealed people to be cautious while riding boats. He said, "I express my condolences to the seven people who died in Shivpuri. An inquiry has been ordered into this incident."