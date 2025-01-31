Varanasi: A boat reportedly carrying 60 pilgrims, all from Odisha, capsized in the Ganga near Manmandir Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after collision with a larger vessel on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all passengers have been rescued safely.

Reportedly, Varanasi's ghats have seen a huge surge of visitors, as many pilgrims are flocking to Kashi Vishwanath temple during their return journey from Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Friday's mishap was a result of collision between the passenger boat and a comparatively larger vessel.

Boat Carrying 60 Odisha Pilgrims Capsizes In Ganga Near Varanasi's Manmandir Ghat (ETV Bharat)

According to eyewitnesses, the boat filled with devotees was navigating near Manmandir Ghat when suddenly the vessel collided with it. The collision threw all passengers into the river, triggering panic at the spot.

However, the situation was immediately brought under control due to swift response by water police and NDRF rescue team. The NDRF personnel rescued all the pilgrims and local boatmen and brought them safely to the banks of the ghat.

"There were around 60 of us in the boat. A big boat came and hit us. Everyone has been rescued safely. There has been no loss of life. However, chaos prevailed for some time. Timely response by the police and NDRF team prevented a major tragedy," said Purna Chandra Dey, a resident of Balasore in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged the boat operators to exercise caution to avoid such mishaps in the future.

