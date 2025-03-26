ETV Bharat / state

Boat Capsizes At Mayali Nature Park In Chhattisgarh

Jashpur: A boat, full of passengers, capsized in the newly inaugurated Mayali Nature Park in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

There were six passengers on board the boat when the mishap occurred. All the passengers were wearing life-saving jackets, and hence there was no loss of life. A team of State Disaster Response Force swung into action and saved all seven passengers.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place while the people who were onboard the boat were taking selfies. "While taking selfies, the passengers tilted to one side, which affected the balance of the boat, and it capsized. The SDRF team immediately joined the rescue operation and saved everyone," eyewitnesses claimed.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said that there were five males and a female onboard the boat and all have been saved.