ETV Bharat / state

Boat Capsizes At Mayali Nature Park In Chhattisgarh

A boat carrying passengers capsized in the Mayali Nature Park in Jashpur. The park was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.

Boat Capsizes At Mayali Nature Park In Chhattisgarh
The SDRF personnel saving passengers after a boat carrying them capsized at Mayali Nature Park (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 10:19 PM IST

Jashpur: A boat, full of passengers, capsized in the newly inaugurated Mayali Nature Park in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

There were six passengers on board the boat when the mishap occurred. All the passengers were wearing life-saving jackets, and hence there was no loss of life. A team of State Disaster Response Force swung into action and saved all seven passengers.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place while the people who were onboard the boat were taking selfies. "While taking selfies, the passengers tilted to one side, which affected the balance of the boat, and it capsized. The SDRF team immediately joined the rescue operation and saved everyone," eyewitnesses claimed.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said that there were five males and a female onboard the boat and all have been saved.

Appeal to visitors:

Singh has appealed to people who come to the Mayali Nature Park to follow all the rules. "I appeal to people to wear life-saving jackets while boating and be alert.

The park was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday, March 25. There is a lot of crowd visiting the park due to the Shiv Mahapuran Katha, which is being organised nearby.

Jashpur: A boat, full of passengers, capsized in the newly inaugurated Mayali Nature Park in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

There were six passengers on board the boat when the mishap occurred. All the passengers were wearing life-saving jackets, and hence there was no loss of life. A team of State Disaster Response Force swung into action and saved all seven passengers.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place while the people who were onboard the boat were taking selfies. "While taking selfies, the passengers tilted to one side, which affected the balance of the boat, and it capsized. The SDRF team immediately joined the rescue operation and saved everyone," eyewitnesses claimed.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said that there were five males and a female onboard the boat and all have been saved.

Appeal to visitors:

Singh has appealed to people who come to the Mayali Nature Park to follow all the rules. "I appeal to people to wear life-saving jackets while boating and be alert.

The park was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday, March 25. There is a lot of crowd visiting the park due to the Shiv Mahapuran Katha, which is being organised nearby.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WATER PARK OF JASHPURMAYALI NATURE PARKBOAT CAPSIZED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.