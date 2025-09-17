ETV Bharat / state

Board Prohibiting Garba Sparks Controversy In Gujarat's Kheda

Kheda: A board prohibiting the playing of Garba near Hussaini Chowk in the Nani Bhagol area of Matar sparked controversy ahead of Navratri. The board was installed near a mosque and a dargah. The board carried a public notice stating that Garba, drums, and DJ music were strictly prohibited in the vicinity of religious places.

The notice, issued in the name of “Limited M. Panch Nani Bhagol,” drew strong objections from Hindu organisations, which alleged that it hurt religious sentiments.

Following their complaint, the board has been blackened, and the writings on the board have been erased. A case has been registered against two individuals from the local panchayat under sections 299 and 54 of the IPC.

Hindu organisation leaders stated that it is inappropriate to install such a board anywhere.

Dhawal Jhala of the Hindu community said that the board should be removed immediately, and action should be taken against those present there. The board stated that Garba should not be sung or played there. This is an insult to Hindu culture, and our sentiments have been hurt.

“It is inappropriate to put up such a board in any area. The police have registered our complaint. It is constitutionally inappropriate. It also violates the laws of the Indian Penal Code,” Jhala added.