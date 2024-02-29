Board Exam Question Papers Delivered by Helicopter to Naxal-Infested Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Question papers for 36 students of class 10 and 12 board exams were sent by helicopter to Naxal-infested Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. At the remaining 15 of the 16 exam centres of the district, question papers were sent amid tight security arrangements.

This is for the first time that Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has set up question paper distribution centre in Sukma district. So long, the question papers would be transported from Jagdalpur in Bastar district, which is 110 km away.

Sukma Collector Harish S said, "For the first time question papers of class 10 and 12 board examinations are being distributed from Sukma district. In earlier years, the centre head had to travel to Jagdalpur, Bastar division headquarters for collecting the question papers. Now, that papers are being distributed from Sukma itself, the workload has decreased a lot and the process has become very convenient."

The state board examinations would commence from March 1. The exam will be conducted across 16 examination centers in Sukma district. A total of 1883 regular and 18 private students will appear for the class 10 exam while class 12 exam will be taken by 1495 regular and 33 private students. In Jagargunda, there are 36 students of class 10 and 12, for whom the question papers have been sent by a helicopter, Harish said.

Jagargunda is considered to be the sub-capital of Naxalites. In previous years, students had to travel about 60 kilometres to reach Dornapal four days before the examination and return home only after appearing in all the papers. In view of the ongoing road construction work and the frequent Naxal activities, the district administration has set up an examination centre in Jagargunda itself and question papers have been delivered here by helicopter.