BMC To Keep Watch On Construction Sites Before Lifting Restrictions In Mumbai

Mumbai: After improvement in air quality in Borivali East, Worli and Byculla, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to keep 24-hour watch on construction sites for the next few days before lifting restrictions.

BMC's crackdown on bakeries and construction sites

The municipal administration has been widely criticized for the continuous decline in air quality in Mumbai for the last few days. Against this backdrop, the civic body had issued notices to 77 bakeries and 286 construction sites a few days ago. The BMC had ordered the closure of of the 77 bakeries. After the move, it was observed that the air quality in Borivali, Worli and Byculla has improved.

However, the civic body administration has decided to keep a 24-hour watch on all the construction sites for the next few days before lifting restrictions imposed on them. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had sent a notice to the BMC a few days ago to take strict steps regarding air quality in Mumbai.

Challenge for BMC

After receiving the notice, the municipal administration became active and started taking action against polluting construction workers and bakeries. Traffic jams and large-scale construction work in Mumbai are the main reasons for pollution. It is reported that construction projects worth billions are being implemented across Mumbai at present. In such circumstances, keeping an eye on the construction work is currently a big challenge for the civic body.

BMC issues guidelines

The municipal administration has already issued 28 guidelines for controlling dust and smoke pollution. BMC's environment is continuously following up on the construction works and has instructed developers and contractors of all types of projects to submit environmental management plans. Moreover, contractors and builders who do not follow the rules will first be sent a notice, then a show-cause notice and finally a notice to stop work.

Notices issued by civic body

The municipal administration informed that since November 2024, 856 construction companies have been issued show cause notices and 462 issued stop construction notices. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to the municipality and MMRDA regarding the shortcomings in the pollution and dust-mitigation guidelines at the Coastal Road project site in Worli and the Bandra Kurla Complex Metro work site, said Pollution Control Board Chairman Siddhesh Kadam. He said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is continuously following up with the municipality and MMRDA administration. Along with this, even as the Deonar dumping ground was closed by BMC on Sunday, thousands of crores of tonnes of waste are still dumped ay the site.

Kadam said information has also been sought from the administration regarding the expansion of this dumping ground and how the BMC is going to process the waste and its plans. After the intervention of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, now it is a big task for the municipality to monitor constructions worth billions of rupees in Mumbai 24 hours a day. It is also a challenge for the municipality to make an action plan for the Deonar dumping ground as soon as possible.

Air quality monitored continuously

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said air quality is being monitored continuously in all areas. In areas where the air quality is bad, instructions are being given immediately to conduct necessary inspections and take measures. However, strict action will be taken where the rules are not followed. He said there will be no discrimination while taking action on government and private projects.

