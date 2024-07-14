Mumbai Rains: BMC Forecasts Moderate To Incessant Rainfall Accompanied With High Tides

Mumbai(Maharashtra): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places today. The possibility of extremely heavy rainfall has also been predicted in isolated places. Occasional winds at a speed of 45 to 55 km per hour are also very likely.

Further, the BMC also predicted a warning of 3.17 metres high tides at 5:22 am and 3.52 metres high tides at 5: 14 pm. Low Tides are predicted at 2.35 metres at 10: 47 am and 1.60 metres at 11:57 p.m. Additionally, the average rainfall recorded between yesterday morning and today morning is 115.81 mm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecast moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Ghat areas of Pune today. Previously, the Mumbai civic authority had requested the residents of the city to avoid going out and travelling unless very necessary, as the IMD had issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. An orange alert was also issued for the regions of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan area.

Rain lashed in Mumbai yesterday, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days. As per IMD, the city received 61.69 mm of rain between Friday and Saturday. The authorities also issued a high tide warning of 3.69 metres in Mumbai at 4:39 pm yesterday.

According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, yesterday.