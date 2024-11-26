ETV Bharat / state

BMC Detects Millionaire Tax Evaders, Seizes 3,605 Properties

The BMC has published a list of the top 10 tax evaders. The funny side is that ordinary people have dutifully paid their property taxes.

The BMC main building (ETV Bharat)
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found 3,605 properties that evaded paying tax in the current financial year. The list includes millionaires who jumped to pay their property taxes. The BMC has published a list of the top 10 tax evaders. The funny side of the story is that ordinary people have dutifully paid their taxes.

According to the information provided by the BMC, notices are currently being served to property owners who have defaulted on paying property tax. The BMC has informed that if the defaulting owners don't oblige despite the seizure of their properties, auctioning will be the only means to recover the dues. The auctioning has already kicked in.

The tax assessment and collection department has pegged the tax collection target of Rs 6,200 crore for FY2024-25. Given that, the BMC is taking action at various levels. The municipal administration said a seizure notice is being issued under Section 203 to the big defaulters who are reluctant to pay tax within the stipulated period and who do not pay property tax despite having financial capacity.

If the tax is not paid on time as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act,1888 the relevant property will be seized and auctioned off under sections 203, 204, 205, 206. If the due is not recovered as per the interim order of the Bombay High Court in Petition No. 2592/2013, the property will be auctioned.

According to BMC administration, from April 1, 2024, to November 25, 2024, 3,605 property owners in 24 administrative divisions of the corporation have been seized and attached. The action for 90 properties has been initiated.

List of top 10 millionaire tax evaders:

  • M/s Sejal Shakti Realtors (F North Division) - Rs 14.9 lakh crore.
  • Laxmi Commercial Premises (G North Division) - Rs 14.3 lakh crore.
  • M/s Asian Hotels Limited (K East Division) - Rs 14.2 lakh crore.
  • Sahara Hotels (K East Division) - Rs 14 lakh crore.
  • M/s Newmac & Reoder J V (F North Division) - Rs. 13.4 lakh crore.
  • M/s Foremost Realtors Private Limited (H East Division) - Rs. 12.5 lakh crore.
  • Shri Sai Pawan Co-operative Housing Society (K West Division) - Rs. 11.7 lakh crore.
  • Kamala Mills Limited (G South Division) - Rs. 11.5 lakh crore.
  • Shri L. N. Gadodia & Sons Limited (H West Division) - Rs. 11.5 lakh crore.
  • Mohit Construction Company (K West Division) - Rs. 11.3 lakh crore.

