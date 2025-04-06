'Internal Adjustments, Not Loan': BMC Commissioner On Move To Withdraw Rs 16,900 Crore To Pay Contractors' Bills

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is known as one of the richest municipal corporations in the world, having a budget equal to that of many states put together. But now, this wealthy municipal corporation is moving to take a loan of Rs 16,900 crore purportedly to pay the outstanding bills of these contractors.

Last year, the BMC carried out many projects and works. However, the bills for these works have not yet been given to the concerned contractors. Currently, the construction of various projects is underway in Mumbai city.

Since 2022, elections to many local self-governing civic bodies in the state have not been held yet, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It is always called a mini ministry in the state but its administration has been handled by the special officer for the past three years.

When the term of the people's representatives ended in 2022, the municipal corporation had deposits of more than Rs 91,000 crores. Out of this, Rs 12,119 crores were withdrawn from the reserve fund last year. Now, these deposits of BMC are put at Rs 81,774 crores.

Recently, the BMC administration had sought permission from the Urban Development Department to take a loan to clear the outstanding bills of the contractors. This department being currently handled by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given permission to the BMC to take the loan of 16,900 at the end of the financial year.

The municipal administration will have to take this loan from its deposits of Rs 81,000 crores. This loan of Rs 16,900 crore is being given for a term of twenty years, and the Urban Development Department has approved under the Municipal Act, 1888.

The BMC presented a budget of Rs 59,954 crore for the financial year 2024-25 with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 26,880. This included allocations for solid waste management, coastal road, Goregaon Mulund Link Road and various bridges and water supply projects. At the same time, there is a deficit of Rs 16,853 crore.

Therefore, the Urban Development Department has approved a loan of Rs 16,900 crore for twenty years to raise this fund.

After the announcement of the municipal budget for 2025-26, it was almost clear that the municipal corporation would tap the reserve fund to meet the project costs again. Leaders from the opposition had already criticized the move to withdraw Rs 16,000 crore from the reserve fund to meet the costs.

When asked about this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "The municipal corporation has not taken any loan. Sometimes internal adjustments have to be made. Those internal adjustments have been made. And for that, permission has to be taken from the Urban Development Department. We have taken that. The Commissioner has said that the information that the municipality has taken a loan of Rs 16,000 crore is incorrect."