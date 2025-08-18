Uttar Pradesh Man's Throat-Slit Body Found In Plastic Drum In Rajasthan; Wife And Children Missing

Alwar: In a horrific resemblance with the Meerut drum murder case, police on Sunday recovered the body of a man from Uttar Pradesh from a blue drum in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district. The wife and three children along with the landlord's son are missing.

The deceased has been identified as Hansram alias Suraj, a resident of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas with his wife and three children. The suspected murder has come to light in Kishangarhbas town of Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajendra Singh said that information was received about a foul smell coming from the upper floor of a house in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas. Following the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the throat slit body was recovered from the blue drum.

House where body of a man from Uttar Pradesh was recovered from a drum in Khairthal-Tijara, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Police said that killers have sprinkled salt on the body to enhance decomposition. Police called the FSL team, which collected evidence from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem while further proceedings are underway.

Investigation has revealed that the deceased's wife and three children along with the landlady Mithlesh's son identified as Jitendra are missing since Saturday.

The deceased used to work at a brick kiln in the area where he had shifted about one and a half months ago with his family.

The horrific murder has revived the grim memories of a similar killing in March this year in Meerut where a man, Saurabh Rajput was murdered by his own wife and her lover. The accused later dismembered and stuffed the body in a blue drum and filled it with sand and cement.