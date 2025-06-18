ETV Bharat / state

Blow To Naxalites, 14 IEDs, 52 Kg Explosives Recovered From Chaibasa

Chaibasa: In a major blow to Naxalites, security forces have recovered a huge stock of explosives hidden in the forest and hilly areas around Chitpil village under Toklo police station area of ​​​​Chhattisgarh's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

During a joint operation by Chaibasa Police, Cobra, CRPF 60th Battalion, and Jharkhand Jaguar, 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 52 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate explosives were recovered from a Naxal dump. All explosives were later destroyed.

SP Rakesh Ranjan had received a tipoff about Naxals hiding ammunition in the ​​​​Chitpil village areas under Toklo police station area. The explosives were aimed at disrupting the operation of the security forces. Based on this information, a joint team of Chaibasa Police, Cobra, CRPF 60th Battalion, and Jharkhand Jaguar was formed under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Police-cum-Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Shivam Prakash.

The team conducted an intensive search operation near the Chaibasa-Seraikela district border and found 14 IEDs hidden in the forest area around Chitpil village. This apart, polythene bags carrying 52 kg of white powder, suspected ammonium nitrate explosive, were recovered from a Naxalite dump.