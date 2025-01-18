Blow To Naxalism: Hardcore Maoist Couple Surrenders In Chhattisgarh, Receives Govt Assistance

Kawardha: In another major blow to Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, a deputy commander of the Bodla Area Committee, and his wife surrendered before the authorities in Kawardha on Saturday. This development comes a day after 12 Maoists were gunned down in a fierce encounter with the security personnel in the forests of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar.

The couple, Ramesh Madavi and Roshni, surrendered before Kawardha Collector Gopal Verma and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh Chhawai at the SP office. A financial assistance of Rs 25000 was provided to the couple under the rehabilitation scheme of the government. This apart, the Collector has also assured to include them in the government welfare schemes.

"Two hardcore Naxalites surrendered today. As per government policy, they are being given rehabilitation assistance," the Collector stated.

Ramesh Was Ex-Bodyguard Of Notorious Maoist Ramanna

SP Dharmendra Singh Chhawai said, "Ramesh is native of Purvati village in Sukma and joined naxalite group Jagargunda Dalam in 2009. After a year of training, he became the bodyguard of the notorious Naxalite Ramanna. When the Naxalites formed the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone in 2015, the organisation sent Ramesh as the deputy commander of Bodla Area Committee and his wife Roshni alias Hidme, who had joined the Maoist movement in 2003, as a member of the committee."

Both of them were active in Kabirdham from 2015 to 2019. They returned to their village in 2019 but remained in constant touch with the Maoist organisation until their surrender, said the Kawardha SP.

Meanwhile, Bastar IG P Sundarraj speaking on the Thursday night Naxal encounter in south Bastar, informed, "Bodies of 12 Naxalites including 5 women, were recovered. A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered. We are moving ahead in our goal of eradicating Naxalism."