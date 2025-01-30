ETV Bharat / state

Blow To Naxalism: Nine Wanted Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

With each passing day, the Maoist influence seems to be shrinking in Chhattisgarh. As many as nine hardcore Naxals surrendered before Sukma Police.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 7:32 PM IST

Sukma: Just like 2024, the year 2025 is proving to be as effective for Chhattisgarh in the anti-naxal operations. At least nine hardcore Maoists, who had bounty on their heads, have surrendered before the Sukma Police. All of them carried a cumulative Rs 52 lakh reward, police said.

The success has been mainly attributed to the impact of Chhattisgarh’s 'Lone Varratu' (Return Home) campaign and persistent police efforts along with the government's rehabilitation policies.

Naxal Eradication Campaign

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said that the campaign to eliminate Naxals has gained momentum. Alongside, interior areas of Chhattisgarh, even those with significant Maoist influence, are witnessing developmental activities under the 'Niyyad Nellanar' scheme. This apart, the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is also being promoted in the interior areas. As a result, many Naxalites have surrendered and joined the mainstream.

In order to encourage more Maoists to join the mainstream, the government is providing an incentive of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 as part of rehabilitation policy. Soon, other government facilities and resources will also be provided, assured SP Kiran Chavan.

Who All Surrendered?

NamePositionBounty (In Rs)
Kalmu Mangdu Deputy Commander, Section 1 Company 8 Lakh
Madavi Budhri (Female) Member, Section 2 Company 8 Lakh
Sameer alias Medium Sukka Team Commander, PLGA Battalion No. 01 8 Lakh
Rajni alias Raje alias Bide Madavi (Female) Member, Battalion HQ Platoon Section A 8 Lakh
Shanti Kawasi (Female) Member, Battalion No. 01 8 Lakh
Madkam Somdi (Female) Member, Platoon No. 08, PPCM 8 Lakh
Nuppo Narsi (Female) Member, Pamed LOS Party 2 Lakh
Madkam Hidme (Female) Member, South Bastar Division Agri Team 1 Lakh
Nuppo Hungi (Female) President, Surpanguda RPC KAMS 1 Lakh

Those who have surrendered in the last one month have been involved in several violent attacks in Sukma district. Some of the key Naxal leaders were involved in Minpa attack of 2020 and Tekulgudem incident of 2021, while some had a hand in the attacks on newly setup security camps in the region.

Earlier this month, nine more Naxalites including two women had surrendered before SP Kiran Chavan.

