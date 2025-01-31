Big Blow To AAP As 7 MLAs Resign Five Days Before Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) five days ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Delhi, as many as seven sitting MLAs of the party resigned on Friday.

Reportedly, the seven legislators decided to step down, expressing disappointment over not being given tickets for the upcoming elections.

Who All Resigned?

Bhavna Gaur - Palam constituency

BS Joon - Bijwasan constituency

Pawan Sharma - Adarsh ​​Nagar constituency

Madan Lal - Kasturba Nagar constituency

Rajesh Rishi - Janakpuri constituency

Rohit Mehraulia - Trilokpuri constituency

Naresh Yadav - Mehrauli constituency

As per reports, these leaders have written a two-page letter to party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, mentioning their reasons behind the decision.

"Aam Aadmi Party was born from Anna movement. The party was founded on the principles of transparency and to free Indian politics from corruption. But now AAP itself has been entangled in corruption. I joined AAP because of its politics of honesty. But those values are nowhere to be seen today," mentioned Naresh Yadav in his resignation letter.

Referring to his tenure as MLA in Mehrauli assembly segment, Naresh Yadav cited that he worked with 100 percent honesty. "People of Mehrauli know that I did politics of honesty and worked with full integrity. But given the current situation of the party, I was forced to resign from all posts of the party," he stated.

However, I will continue to be friends with those in the Aam Aadmi Party who do politics of honesty, Yadav said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Naresh Yadav was included in the initial list of candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party, but later, his ticket was cancelled and his name was replaced with Mahendra Chaudhary for the Mehrauli assembly seat.

