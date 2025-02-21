ETV Bharat / state

Blot On Khaki! Police ASI Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a police official has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Bhubaneswar. Not once or twice, the accused official allegedly raped the woman multiple times at gunpoint.

The accused, an assistant sub-inspector posted in Nayapalli police station under Commissionerate Police here, was arrested on Thursday on the basis of a complaint filed by the survivor, a widow, who alleged that the ASI threatened and raped her frequently by misusing his position and influence.

As per sources, the woman had filed multiple complaints over the past six months, but allegedly no action was taken due to pressure from the accused. It was only after she came with videos and photographs as evidence that a case was registered at the Mahila police station under IPC sections 64(2)(m), 361(2), 27 Arms Act, and the accused ASI Ranjit Das was arrested and forwarded to court.

ASI Das was previously with the Vigilance Directorate before being transferred to Nayapalli police station. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the ASI established contact with her after the death of her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He promised that he would marry me and take care of my children. However, six months ago, suddenly he started distancing himself and threatened whenever I tried to contact him," the woman alleged in the complaint.