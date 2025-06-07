ETV Bharat / state

Blood Donation Camp Held At Ramoji Film City On Ramoji Rao's First Vardhanthi

The initiative saw a significant turnout as individuals came forward to honor Ramoji Rao's legacy

Blood Donation Camp Held At Ramoji Film City
Blood Donation Camp Held At Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 7, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: Employees and staff of the Ramoji Group of Companies, today participated in a blood donation camp at Ramoji Film City organised by the Group in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, to commemorate the first death anniversary (Vardhanthi) of the company's esteemed founder, late Ramoji Rao. Ramoji Rao passed away at the age of 87 years on June 8 last year while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The initiative saw a significant turnout as individuals came forward to honor Ramoji Rao's legacy. The blood donation camp was formally inaugurated by Mr. CH. Kiron, CMD of Ramoji Group of Companies, and Mrs. CH. Vijayeshwari, MD of Ramoji Film City. Both expressed their gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Red Cross Society for their invaluable services and support in making the event a success.

Medical professionals from the Red Cross Society were on hand to provide essential health precautions and advice to all employees who donated blood, emphasizing the importance of donor well-being.

The program was supervised by Dr. Gopal Rao, Head of the Human Resource Department of Ramoji Group of Companies, ensuring a smooth and organized donation process. The event served as a poignant tribute to Ramoji Rao's vision and commitment to community welfare.

Executives and employees of Margadarsi Chit Fund of Ramoji group organised blood donation camps in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

