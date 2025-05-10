ETV Bharat / state

Blood Donation Camp Held At Mumbai For Soldiers

National President of Federation of All India Medical Association Dr Akshay Dongardive urged resident doctors to organise blood donation camps in their respective areas.

Amid tension on Indo-Pak border, people across the country have come out in support of India's armed forces
The blood donation camp at Nair Hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

Mumbai: Amid tension on Indo-Pak border, people across the country have come out in support of India's armed forces.

While India's security forces are fighting a vile enemy, the citizens are doing their bit to ensure the men and women in uniform have everything they need at their disposal. In a bid to ensure that the nation's soldiers do not face shortage of blood during treatment, the Federation of All India Medical Association organised a blood donation camp in Mumbai.

In war-like situations, soldiers are often injured while protecting the country's borders. To ensure that the armed forces have adequate stock of blood to treat soldiers during emergencies. The blood donation camp, held at the Nair Hospital here, witnessed a positive and enthusiastic response from citizens who came out in large numbers to do their bit for the country.

National President of Federation of All India Medical Association Dr Akshay Dongardive said the Federation has urged resident doctors to remain vigilant and organise blood donation camps in their respective areas. He said such camps will be held in cities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, etc in the coming days.

Harsh Singh, who donated blood at the camp said he wanted to join the army but could not. "Today, I got an opportunity to do something for our soldiers," he said. Harsh said one of his relatives is admitted to Nair Hospital and as soon as he got news of the camp, he rushed to donate blood for the armed forces.

