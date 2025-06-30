Blocked Drain Floods Sugar Mill In Yamunanagar, Rs 50 Crore Sugar Stock Damaged

Yamunanagar: With the start of the monsoon in Haryana, it has been raining continuously. Heavy rain in Yamunanagar since Saturday night has caused waterlogging in many areas. The Saraswati Sugar Mill was badly affected. A drain near the mill overflowed, and dirty water from the city entered the warehouse.

Out of the 2.5 lakh quintals of sugar stored, Satyaveer Singh, Technical Head of Saraswati Sugar Mill, said that a blocked drain caused dirty water and waste material to enter the warehouse, resulting in major damage to the sugar stock. He estimated a loss of around ₹50 crore due to the water entering the warehouse. While the waste is being cleared using JCB machines, removing the several feet of water still accumulated inside the warehouse remains a big challenge.

This devastation due to the rain in Yamunanagar exposed the claims of the administration about monsoon preparations. The officials had made big promises of cleaning the drains and preventing floods before the onset of monsoon, but this incident is proving their claims to be hollow. The question arises, who will take responsibility for this huge loss of Rs 50 crore, and how will it be compensated?

