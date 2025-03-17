Blistering Heat Wave In Odisha: IMD Issues Red Warning In Several Districts, Nights To Get Warmer

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for severe heat wave conditions in several parts of Odisha till March 18 (Tuesday).

As per IMD, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over interior Odisha while warm night conditions are likely to be witnessed in isolated pockets over Odisha during March 16-18.

Maximum temperatures will likely remain 5-7 degrees Celsius above normal at a many places over the districts of interior Odisha, and 2-5 degC above normal in rest of the distrits including coastal belt, informed IMD's regional centre in Bhubaneswar.

The weather forecasting agency has issued a red warning for Monday (March 17) predicting that heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at many places with severe heat wave condition most likely at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kalahandi. Similarly, heat wave condition may grip a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Bolangir, where an orange warning has been issued. Similar weather conditions will be witnessed at one or two places over Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj district.

IMD further stated that hot and humid condition is very likely to prevail at a few places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. Warm night conditions will grip the districts of Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Boudh.

For March 18, IMD has issued orange warning for heat wave condition over the districts of Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. A yellow warning for heat wave has been issued in Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Kalahandi. Similar heat wave conditions will prevail in western districts like Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh and Sonepur on March 19, IMD said.

In view of the extreme heat wave conditions, the IMD has also issued an advisory asking people to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day (11 AM to 3 PM), citing that there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

On Sunday, six places recorded day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Boudh was hottest at 43.6 degrees, followed by Jharsuguda (42), Bolangir 41.7, Angul 41.1, Sundargarh 40.3, and Bhawanipatna 40.2 degrees.