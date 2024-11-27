'Blind To Corruption': RJD MLA Wears Blindfold To Bihar Assembly In Protest Against CM Nitish

Patna: In a unique protest against the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mukesh Roshan from Mahua on Wednesday attended the third day of the assembly’s winter session proceedings with a black bandage over his eyes.

The symbolic blindfold protest was aimed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with Mukesh accusing the former of “turning a blind eye” to the “growing corruption” and “worsening law and order situation” in the state.

Roshan reached the assembly with a placard in his hand, which features Kumar’s sketch with a slogan that reads, “I am Sushasan Babu (good administrator). I have become blind. I cannot see anything.”

“Corruption is happening in Bihar, but Sushasan Babu is not seeing anything. The law and order situation is not good. Criminal incidents are happening continuously, but 'Sushasan Babu' is not seeing anything,” he told the media.

The dramatic protest comes at a time when the assembly is expected to witness uproar over the issues of illegal liquor, reservation, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and smart meters. Another RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, has been attacking the government over these matters.

The young and vibrant MLA, Roshan, won the election from the Mahua assembly seat of the Vaishali district in 2020. He is considered close to Tejashwi, with his protest bringing a spotlight to the opposition's concerns about the state's governance.