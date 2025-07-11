ETV Bharat / state

Blind Opposition To Hindi Not Justified, Says AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Talking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State Language Department, held at GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stressed on the practical need for embracing Hindi, considering its growing influence across various sectors. He stated that blind opposition to Hindi is not justified, especially in a time where language is no longer a barrier for employment, education, or business.

“We go to other countries and learn their languages. Then why is there so much fear about Hindi?” he asked. “Why do we feel hesitant to speak in Hindi when we comfortably speak in English?”

The event, themed ‘Dakshina Samvadam’, was attended by prominent figures including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that 31 per cent of South Indian films are being dubbed into Hindi, generating substantial revenue. “Do you need Hindi for business or not?” he questioned, adding that learning Hindi does not mean losing our identity.