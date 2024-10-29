Hyderabad: Elderly Blind Couple Spends 3 Days With Son's Corpse In Chilling Rerun Of 'Kolkata Horror Story'

Hyderabad: Remember the Kolkata horror story? Partha De made headlines in 2015 when he spent days with the skeletal remains of his elder sister and the lifeless bodies of two pet dogs at Robinson Street in the heart of the city.
The incident became infamously known as the 'house of horror' on the city's Robinson Street. Also known as the 'Kankal Bari' or the 'house of skeletons,' the spooky scene shocked the nation.
Nine years later, the macabre episode unfolded in the city of Nizams where an elderly blind couple unknowingly spent three days with the corpse of their son, unaware of his passing away in a rented house in Andhu Colony, Nagole. The incident came to light on October 28 when locals smelled an odour from the house.
According to police, 60-year-old Kaluva Ramana, a government hostel employee, and his wife, Shantikumari, lived in the area for forty years. Their younger son, Pramod (32), who had been living with them, reportedly struggled with alcoholism. After being deserted by his wife who took two daughters with her, he passed away inside the house under the influence of liquor on Saturday, October 26.
Unable to realise the death due to vision impairment and physical limitations, his parents stayed with the body for three consecutive days, isolated and helpless. Their desperate cries for help went unheard till Monday afternoon when neighbours after smelling a foul odour from the house alerted Nagole police.
Upon arrival, police found the grieving mother lying on a bed with the father nearby. The couple, unfed for three days, was provided with food. Their elder son, Pradeep, was informed about the matter. The body of the deceased has been taken to Osmania Mortuary for further procedures.
This sombre incident cast a pall of gloom in the locality, highlighting the hardships faced by the elderly and disabled in times of crisis.
