ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Elderly Blind Couple Spends 3 Days With Son's Corpse In Chilling Rerun Of 'Kolkata Horror Story'

Hyderabad: Remember the Kolkata horror story? Partha De made headlines in 2015 when he spent days with the skeletal remains of his elder sister and the lifeless bodies of two pet dogs at Robinson Street in the heart of the city.

The incident became infamously known as the 'house of horror' on the city's Robinson Street. Also known as the 'Kankal Bari' or the 'house of skeletons,' the spooky scene shocked the nation.

Nine years later, the macabre episode unfolded in the city of Nizams where an elderly blind couple unknowingly spent three days with the corpse of their son, unaware of his passing away in a rented house in Andhu Colony, Nagole. The incident came to light on October 28 when locals smelled an odour from the house.

According to police, 60-year-old Kaluva Ramana, a government hostel employee, and his wife, Shantikumari, lived in the area for forty years. Their younger son, Pramod (32), who had been living with them, reportedly struggled with alcoholism. After being deserted by his wife who took two daughters with her, he passed away inside the house under the influence of liquor on Saturday, October 26.