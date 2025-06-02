Women Sugarcane Workers In Beed: 843 Have Removed Wombs To Avoid Wage Loss, 3415 Had Anemia

Beed: Nearly 843 sugarcane labourers from Maharashtra's Beed district have surgically removed their uterus before going for work to avoid daily wage losses. This has been revealed in a report prepared by the state health department.
Known as the district for sugarcane cutters, Beed has 1.75 lakh labourers, including 78,000 women, who are engaged in sugarcane harvesting in a year. Among the women surveyed by the department, 843 had removed their wombs before working in sugarcane fields during harvesting. Most of these women are of the age group of 30-35 years. This apart, around 1523 women had worked in sugarcane fields even while they were pregnant.
Every year, labourers from across Maharashtra and other districts travel to Beed to work in sugarcane fields during Diwali. After working in the fields for six months, they return home in December-January.
These workers undergo an overall health examination by the health department before and after sugarcane harvesting work. Based on which, a report has been prepared, which has revealed shocking details.
As per the report, among the workers surveyed, 1523 pregnant labourers worked in sugarcane fields under challenging conditions with 'koyta' (sickle) in hands fearing wage deductions for missing work. All these women have been registered on the maternal and child care portal.
The report has also revealed that women labourers faced several health issues. For instance, around 3415 women suffered from anemia due to B-12 and folic acid deficiency and many others were victims of thalassemia, menstruation-related problems, surgery or other ailments.
The health department teams are working in 1132 villages and have examined 46,231 women who went for sugarcane harvesting. Their health cards have also been prepared. The department has claimed that 279 surgeries were done privately with the permission of 15624 government doctors.
"The health condition of women labourers before and after sugarcane harvesting are closely examined and their health cards are prepared," mother and child welfare officer, Beed, Dr Sachin Shekde said.