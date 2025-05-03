Blaze Near PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Public Meeting Venue Guts Plastic Pipes Worth Crores

Amaravati: A major fire gutted plastic pipes worth crores of rupees on the Venkatapalem N-7 road in Andhra Pradesh's Venkatapalem, a few kilometers from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amaravati reconstruction works on Friday.

The blaze has raised major security concerns given the proximity of the incident to the Prime Minister's stage.

It is learnt that the local Fire Brigade received a distress call at around 4:12 PM about the fire engulfing the plastic pipes stored by L&T.

Acting on the information, fire engines from Velagapudi and the CM Camp Office were dispatched to the site. Given the scale of the blaze, additional fire engines from Nandyala, Kadiri, and nearby areas were called in to assist in the firefighting efforts.

Firefighters faced significant challenges in battling the blaze, with 941 pipes at the scene. Some of the pipes were completely destroyed. The total estimated value of the destroyed pipes is said to be around Rs 3.5 crore. Pipes worth Rs. 10 crore stored in nearby areas were saved by the timely action of the Fire and Emergency Department.

Investigation Underway

An official said that forensic teams were promptly dispatched to the site to investigate the cause of the fire. Samples of the burnt pipes and other evidence were collected for analysis. Police officials confirmed that no company representative from L&T has formally filed a complaint regarding the incident. Police are investigating all the angles in the case.