ETV Bharat / state

Blast Near Petrol Pump At Mansa, Owner Gets Threat Message Demanding Rs 5 Cr

Mansa: An explosion took place near a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district last night and its owner received a WhatsApp message demanding Rs five crore to evade any further damage.

Petrol pump owner Khushwinder Singh lodged a police complaint saying he received a WhatsApp message on October 27 night. The caller took responsibility for the blast, threatening to attack his house and kill his family members if he did not pay Rs five crore.

It has been learnt that a bomb was hurled at the petrol pump on Mansa Road at around 1 am. After the blast, the petrol pump's owner received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. When he did not answer the call, he received a message from the same number demanding Rs five crore.