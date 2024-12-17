'Blast' Near Islamabad Police Station Triggers Panic, 4th Such Incident In Amritsar In One Month

Amritsar: A fresh 'explosion' near Islamabad police station in Amritsar has triggered panic in the area. This is reportedly the fourth such incident in Amritsar in the past one month.

Speaking to media, a local resident narrated, "Around 3 am last night, there was a huge explosion. People rushed out of their homes. When all of us came out, we could not understand anything. It was a loud sound like a bomb blast."

Local residents said that the explosion was so severe that the walls of their houses developed cracks. After receiving information, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar reached the police station and divulged complete details about the matter. Police, however, denied any blast in the station.

Gangster Takes Responsibility

As per latest reports, a Germany-based gangster Jeevan Fouji has claimed responsibility for the blast. He has also shared a post on social media which says, "Today, I take responsibility for the grenade thrown at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar. All this was done to warn the police about what has been done to the Sikhs and their families since 1984; and a precursor of what lies ahead."

Where Exactly Did The Explosion Take Place?

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was briefed about the entire matter. An investigation is underway but it is not yet known where exactly the explosion occurred. Commissioner Bhullar said 12 accused have been nabbed so far. Another suspect identified as Aman Khokhar, is yet to be caught. Strict action will be taken against the gangsters who are spreading terror by carrying out such attacks, warned Bhullar.

Back-To-Back Explosions Outside Police Stations In Amritsar

Three days ago, three members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module were arrested in connection with a hand grenade attack at a police post in Nawanshahr in Punjab. Prior to that, a similar 'blast' was reported inside Majitha police station; however, police dismissed it as a mere tyre-burst. On November 28, there was another explosion at the Gurbax Nagar police station caused by hand grenade attack.

